Prince George’s County officials address a deadly weekend, name victims

UPPER MARLBORO, M.d. (WDVM) — Prince George’s County officials addressed a deadly weekend at a press conference on Monday, August 2. Four separate shootings left six dead and sent four others to the hospital, ranging from teenagers to senior citizens.

Police Chief Malik Aziz, along with Prince George’s Police Department captains gave more details on the weekend shootings and named the identified victims.

Chief: “We are understaffed in Prince George’s County. We have to come up with more innovative and creative ways, overtime being just one of them, to put out officers in places to mitigate crime.” pic.twitter.com/tZekgG8yq0 — Lex Juarez (@lexjuareztv) August 2, 2021

On Friday, July 30, there were two shootings in Landover, less than one mile from each other. The first happened at 10:50 p.m. Officers found 65-year-old Hannah Woods, 24-year-old Nijah Johnson and one more adult female suffering gunshot wounds.

Woods was pronounced dead on the scene. Johnson was transported to a local hospital where she later died, and the third victim is recovering from non-life-threatening injuries. Investigators have determined that the three women were outside on Village Green Drive when shots were fired at them from a car driving by.

The second Friday night shooting happened about an hour later, at 11:55 p.m. on Ryderwood Court. Investigators have determined that 17-year-old Kyree Duvall and 20-year-old Camisha Jenifer met each other on the 1800 block to conduct a transaction for the sale of a gun when shooting commenced. Jenifer drove herself to a local hospital for treatment and died shortly after, while Duvall was found by officers and transported to a local hospital where he also died.

Three hours later, at 3:20 a.m. on July 31, 44-year-old Angel Olivares was fatally shot on the 6700 block of 22nd Place. Oliveres was found in the driver’s seat of a van suffering from gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead on the scene. Two women were also shot in the vehicle and are recovering from their injuries.

On Sunday night, around 7:50 p.m., officers responded to a call of a shooting on the 6600 block of Northam Road and found 16-year-old Micah Briscoe suffering from a gunshot wound. Briscoe was pronounced dead on the scene and another teenager was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Investigators believe these cases are isolated incidents and have not named any suspects or made any arrests.