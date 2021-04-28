Prince George’s County officer indicted on misconduct and assault charges

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — The Prince George’s County Police Department released that a grad jury indicted a suspended officer on first-degree assault on Tuesday, April 27.

Officials say Corporal Darryl Wormuth is being charged with second-degree assault and misconduct in office as well. According to officials, Wormuth is accused of assaulting a teenager after he was in handcuffs while in police custody on October 20, 2020, in Suitland.

“I support and commend the officers who stepped forward to report this incident. I encourage and expect all officers who witness any potential wrongdoing to do the same,” said Interim Chief Hector Velez.

Wormuth is now suspended without pay, officials say.