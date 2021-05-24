Prince George’s County man arrested and charged with murder of father

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (WDVM) — Prince George’s County police have arrested and charged 22-year-old Justin Waters with fatally shooting his father, 57-year-old Stuart Waters, of Upper Marlboro.

Officials responded to the area of the 400 block of Pritchard Lane in response to a report of shooting around 2 pm. The victim was found inside the home suffering from gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene, police say.

According to officials, Justin Waters called 911 and admitted to shooting his father during an argument and fight. Officials say Justin is being charged with first and second-degree murder and related charges.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call detectives at 301-516-2512. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com.