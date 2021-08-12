Prince George’s County man arrested after images of sex abuse, at least one minor under 2-years-old

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Maryland State Police arrested and charged Eladio Alfaro-Sarmiento, 55, a Prince George’s County man early Wednesday morning after collecting evidence supporting charges of distribution, production, and possession of child pornography and sexual abuse of a minor.

Alfaro-Sarmiento, 55, of New Carrollton, Maryland is charged with 13 counts of distribution of child pornography, 13 counts of possession of child pornography, four counts of production of child pornography, four counts of sexual abuse of a minor, and one count of second-degree rape. According to authorities, Alfaro-Sarmiento was transported to the Prince George’s County Department of Corrections, where he is being held without bail.

Authorities served a search warrant at the identified residence of the suspect on Wednesday morning. Investigators say images produced by Alfaro-Sarmiento sexually abusing at least one minor, who is under two years old, provided enough information to locate the child and ensure their safety and prevent any further victimization.

Investigators continue to work on determining if there are more victims.