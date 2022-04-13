LARGO, Md. (WDVM) — On Wednesday afternoon Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks announced the county will receive $2.5 billion from the state of Maryland.

“This historic State funding will deliver transformational economic growth and long-awaited entertainment and amenities for our residents,” said Alsobrooks.

The funding will be spread through investments in economic development, affordable housing, infrastructure, healthcare, and education.

“The communities along the blue long corridor have been forgotten. We have seen other areas in our state secure these kinds of investments while we felt left out, but thanks to the team standing here not anymore,” said Alsobrooks.

Governor Larry Hogan also signed a $400 million dollar bill that will provide Prince George’s County with bonding authority to create sports and entertainment facilities around the Blue Line Corridor. These facilities will include a sports fieldhouse, library/cultural center, civic plaza and more.

“A strong Maryland depends on a strong Prince George’s County. That’s exactly the type of visionary, transformational project that this is and that will help achieve that mission,” said Hogan.

Here’s a breakdown of how the funds will be spent: