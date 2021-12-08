Prince George’s County jury finds Terrence McNatt guilty of second-degree murder

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — 35-year-old Terrence McNatt was found guilty of second-degree murder, home invasion, and conspiracy to commit home invasion for a shooting that occurred on Jan. 6, 2020, by the Prince George’s County jury on Wednesday.

According to the Office of the Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Aisha N. Braveboy, McNatt was involved in the murder of Temple Hill’s resident, Brian Gibbs.

According to officials McNatt and his two cousins, 27-year-old Rashaud Richardson, and 32-year-old Cordell Washington were spotted arriving at the scene in a blue van, according to surveillance footage.

Officials reported They watched Gibbs as he walked his dog into the area, and witnesses stated that the defendants treatened the victim at gunpoint.

“Police caught the blue van near the scene with the three defendants inside. Also inside the blue van was the murder weapon, a semi-automatic handgun, that was used to shoot the victim. DNA evidence and firearms evidence presented at trial established that McNatt’s DNA was on the murder weapon and it matched the ballistics evidence found at the murder scene,” a statement from the Office of the Prince George’s County State’s Attorney said.

There were also reports of witnesses hearing gunshots and seeing the defendants running to the blue car.

McNatt is scheduled to be sentenced on March 15, 2022. He faces a possible maximum sentence of 90 years in prison.