Prince George’s County Police investigate homicide within first hour of 2021

LANGLEY PARK, Md. (WDVM) — Prince George’s County detectives are investigating the first homicide of 2021 within the first hour of the year.

According to the police department, a report came in around 12:50 a.m. for the report of a “cutting.”

Prince George’s Police tweeted that they found a man suffering from trauma at the 8100 Block of 15th Avenue in Langley Park, who later died.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing. PGPD is working to identify both a suspect and the victim. Anyone with any information is encouraged to call 1-866-411-TIPS.