Prince George’s County crash kills 2

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Two people, a D.C. woman and an Annapolis man, died in a two-vehicle crash in Prince George’s County Sunday night according to Maryland State Police.

Police say they responded to the crash shortly before 10:30 p.m. at Route 301 near Harbor Way. They say a car driven by Elizabeth Davis, 70, of D.C. collided with a car driven by John Starr, 68, of Annapolis.

Police say Starr was pronounced dead on the scene. Davis was transported to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

South bound lanes of 301 were fully closed for around 2 hours after the crash. Police say the cause of the crash is still under investigation.

