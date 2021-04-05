Prince George’s County crash kills 2

Maryland

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Two people, a D.C. woman and an Annapolis man, died in a two-vehicle crash in Prince George’s County Sunday night according to Maryland State Police.

Police say they responded to the crash shortly before 10:30 p.m. at Route 301 near Harbor Way. They say a car driven by Elizabeth Davis, 70, of D.C. collided with a car driven by John Starr, 68, of Annapolis.

Police say Starr was pronounced dead on the scene. Davis was transported to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

South bound lanes of 301 were fully closed for around 2 hours after the crash. Police say the cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Route 301 south bound was closed for approximately two hours as a result of the crash, and remained partially closed for an additional hour.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News Headlines

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories