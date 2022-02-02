Prince George’s County and D.C. leaders tackle increase in crime

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Officials in Prince George’s County and Washington D.C. are working together to put an end to the increased crime in neighborhoods.

Today D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks said criminals are crossing borders to commit crimes, and many of those offenders are children.

“Playtime for games is over. And we all have to come together it takes this issue for the serious issue that it is,” said Robert Contee, Chief of Metropolitan Police, during a press conference on Wednesday.

He said carjackings are becoming a big problem. For example, last year in D.C., out of 132 arrests made for carjackings, 85 of those were done by children under 18. In P.G county, 152 arrests were made, and 86 of those people were also underage.

“Parents should be able to drive to work without worrying about having their car stolen. There children’s grandparents would be able to pick up food without fearing for their lives,” said Alsobrooks.

Alsobrooks and Bowser said this is a team effort. “Want to be very clear that when we talk about accountability from every part of our safe, every part of our system, we’re not pointing fingers or placing blame, but we’re asking everybody to step up and step up,” said Bowser.

P.G county police and the metropolitan police say they plan to revive their cross-border initiative.

“We want to have metropolitan police officers in Prince George’s County police also work in the borders of the District of Columbia because often what we see are young people committing crimes, and they hit a straight for the border,” said Contee.

“Our communities deserve to be safe and the juveniles committing these crimes deserve a brighter future, but they also deserve accountability,” said Malik Aziz, Chief of Prince George’s Police Department.

D.C. plans to expand its carjacking task force, which was implemented last year. In P.G. County, they’re working on a violence prevention task force.