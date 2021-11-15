Prince George’s Co. seeks public input for climate action plan

HYATTSVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — Prince George’s County wants to hear from residents on their new climate action plan.



As many are concerned about the climate’s state, one of the focal points will be to decrease greenhouse gas emissions and adapt to the ever-changing climate. Some parts of the plan include increasing energy efficiency and reduced waste and providing transportation options to decrease vehicle miles traveled.

Prince George’s Sierra Club members say the plan details how the county can move toward transitioning to renewable energy and prepare for a future with more excess heat days and more extreme precipitation events. Like many others, their goal is to reduce emissions by 50% of 2005 levels by 2030.

Prince George’s Sierra Club Chair, Janet Gingold said, “All through the DC metro area we’re going to be at increasing risk of excess heat days and flooding that results from these rain bombs that we get.”



The Sierra Club encourages residents from all over the county to share their ideas about the plan by taking a survey at: mypgc.Us/climateactionplan