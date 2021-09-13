Prince George’s Co. residents’ speak out again proposed zoning changes

LANGLEY PARK, Md. (WDVM) — Prince George’s County residents are speaking out against zoning changes that could pass, which could leave them with no place to go.



Casa, a Latino, and immigrant organization held a press conference in Langley Park earlier Monday. Many residents are faced with worries after recently proposed zoning changes by the council. Those changes could increase the cost of rent or force families out of their homes.

Many believe changing zones would fast-track gentrification in Langley Park, which is a predominately Latino city. The residential area has over 15,000 residents, many of which are struggling financially.

There’s no alternative for them to be able to afford their rent, so what people are asking for is dignity to be able to improve these conditions that they are living in now without being displaced.



The zoning laws were stalled a year due to COVID-19. The public hearings for the zoning changes began Monday afternoon.