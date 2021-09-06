Prince George’s Co. ranks deadliest for pedestrians in Maryland

The county’s Vision Zero Task Force is also reviewing crash analysis reports to identify the county’s crash ‘hot spots’ to improve roadways

HYATTSVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — Walking or biking in the streets among traffic can be pretty stressful for both drivers and pedestrians.

Data shows that Prince George’s County is the deadliest place in Maryland and in all of the Washington metro area for pedestrian deaths. The county accounted for almost four in 10 pedestrian deaths in 2020. That’s nearly 40% of total crashes in the state.

Data from the federal government’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration shows that in 2020, 111 people died in total.

The county has been known to have the deadliest roadways, including one road many know as ‘The Death Trap;’ Indian Head Highway, or Maryland Route 210. AAA’s spokesman John Townsend suggested why serious pedestrian crashes could be on the rise.

“More pedestrians are dying on our roadways because they are being hit by larger vehicles, including SUVs and light trucks, and we’re seeing more people buying these,” Townsend said.

