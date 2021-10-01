Prince George’s Co. makes changes quarantine guidelines; random testing in place

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (WDVM) — As many students are getting in the swing of things, Prince George’s County school officials are making changes when it comes to quarantine guidelines.

The school system updated their COVID-19 quarantine policies after recommendations from the county’s health department. The policy requires mandatory quarantining for anyone with positive COVID-19 results, anyone who is unvaccinated, anyone who has been in contact with someone who has tested positive or anyone with COVID-like symptoms. After quarantining, students can return in person with a negative test and no symptoms.

Students who are placed in quarantine can access Google classrooms or canvas to continue learning virtually.

Prince George’s County Public Schools CEO, Monica Goldson said, “I ask for your patience as we work with recommendations with our local health department and health experts on what is the best way to support you and your families during these glorious occasions.”

Random testing will also be given to a pool of students, regardless of their symptoms and vaccination status.