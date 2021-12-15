Prince George’s Co. immigrant community continues to push for better health insurance

LARGO, Md. (WDVM) — Thousands of immigrants in our area are living their day-to-day lives without proper health insurance. Because of this, some are calling attention to the ongoing need for coverage.

Local organizations such as CASA have been pushing for healthcare expansion alongside other advocates as over 50,000 immigrants are without health insurance in Prince George’s County alone. Immigrants are seeking to make a change, even as they continue to be excluded from federal programs.

The staggering health disparity has been exacerbated by the COVID-19 crisis. Data shows Black and Latino residents became sicker, were hospitalized sooner and died younger than others in the community.

“So many of these medical issues that end up as er visits were preventable so we really want to make sure we keep the county healthy,” said Michelle LaRue, who is with CASA’s health & human services in Maryland.

Latino hospitalization rates are 4.6 times higher than rates for white people.