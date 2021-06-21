Preventing summer migraines

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — It is officially summer, and although many residents are ready to have some fun in the sun, others who experience something called “summer migraines” may want to avoid certain triggers.

Many people often say their headaches worsen during the warmer season. According to the Mayo Clinic, hot weather may cause imbalances in brain chemicals, which can lead to the throbbing pain of a migraine.

Intense heat and sun brightness also play a role in these summer migraines, so it is very important to always stay hydrated during the warm days, and try wearing hats or using beach umbrellas if you plan on staying outdoors for a long period of time.

“For some people, it is just purely the heat that actually appears to be the main factor, but for other patients brightness from the sun is what triggers the pain. A lot of migraine patients experience the attacks strictly from sensitivity to light, so it’s important to protect your eyes and try to spend time in a shaded area to prevent the summer migraine,” said Alexander Feoktistov, MD, Diplomate of the American Board of Pain Medicine.

Experts also say during the warm days when people are outside being active, dehydration can be a factor in developing migraines so be sure to always stay hydrated.