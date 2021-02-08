Pretzel & Pizza Creations beats extortion attempt with community help

HAGERSTOWN, M.d. (WDVM) — Pretzel & Pizza Creations in Downtown Hagerstown was the victim of an extortion attempt.

The restaurant posted on their Facebook page on Monday, including a screenshot of the email they received threatening to “nuke” them with one-star reviews in order to drive away business.

Courtesy of Pretzel & Pizza Creations

In this Facebook post, the restaurant revealed the extortion attempt to the public, although their Google reviews had already been spammed with one-star reviews.

According to the restaurant’s post, local law enforcement and Google itself were contacted — though Google allegedly did nothing about the false reviews at the time. Instead, residents of the area who had seen the post rushed to the restaurant’s aid, reporting the false reviews to get them removed and also leaving their own positive reviews. The fake reviews seemed to be gone by Monday night.