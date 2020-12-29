Pressure lifted from Montgomery County after CARES Act spending deadline extended

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County will no longer have to worry about how it will rush to spend its remaining CARES Act money.

Thanks to President Trump’s Consolidated Appropriations Act, the county will have until December 31, 2021, to spend the remaining funds.

Montgomery County was awarded $183.3 million in CARES Act funding, but they have yet to spend $96 million of it. Earlier in the year, County Executive Marc Elrich drew criticism from the County Council because the money was not being spent fast enough.

“We have been very very careful because our needs are not going to end on December 31 and there’s not a huge tranche of money coming into local governments,” said Elrich.

Half of the money was earmarked for certain programs, but some argued funds were being mishandled. Some officials are grateful that this extension lets the county remain careful and deliberate in how it distributes the money.

“We can take a little more time to be precise and maximize the dollars that we can get, we’re not going to expend this out, we’re not going to punt this until the end of next year,” said Dr. Earl Stoddard. “We are afforded now at least a few extra days and weeks to try and get as many dollars reimbursed as we can.”