President Biden signs Congressman Trone bill to improve mental health care and peer counseling for law enforcement

Maryland

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Congressman David Trone introduced a bill to improve first responders access to mental health care and peer counseling, and recently President Biden signed this act into law.

The Confidentiality Opportunities for Peer Support Counseling Act or “COPS Act,” creates clear standards of confidentiality, and requires the Department of Justice to develop best practices and professional standards for peer support counseling programs.

This legislation was introduced after Montgomery County Police officer Thomas “T.J.” Bomba committed suicide in 2019.

“We know officers are crying out for help, and it’s one of those things that we talk about often,” said Montgomery County Police Chief, Marcus Jones. “Not to allow officer Bomba’s suicide to be in vain, we want to make sure people are getting the help and I think this legislation is an example of that.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News Headlines

Maryland Forecast

More Weather

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories