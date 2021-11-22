President Biden signs Congressman Trone bill to improve mental health care and peer counseling for law enforcement

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Congressman David Trone introduced a bill to improve first responders access to mental health care and peer counseling, and recently President Biden signed this act into law.

The Confidentiality Opportunities for Peer Support Counseling Act or “COPS Act,” creates clear standards of confidentiality, and requires the Department of Justice to develop best practices and professional standards for peer support counseling programs.

This legislation was introduced after Montgomery County Police officer Thomas “T.J.” Bomba committed suicide in 2019.

“We know officers are crying out for help, and it’s one of those things that we talk about often,” said Montgomery County Police Chief, Marcus Jones. “Not to allow officer Bomba’s suicide to be in vain, we want to make sure people are getting the help and I think this legislation is an example of that.”