Preparing your homes for hurricanes

MARYLAND (WDVM) — The Maryland Department of Environment says that you may need to take some extra precautions on your sewage system during a hurricane. People need to make sure the system has either an interior or exterior backflow valve to prevent a flooded system from contaminating the house.

Experts also suggest clearing debris from gutters and window sills. If this is left uncleaned it can cause water to drain unevenly, causing damage to your roof or foundation.

“The best way to prepare is to prepare your house for handling water, you know, clean the gutters, make sure your gutters are flowing really well and make sure the downspouts are clear. Those downspouts are going to bring water from the roof down to the ground, and they’re going to dump water at the bottom, where’s that water going, it needs to discharge about five feet at least five feet from the house,” said Dan Derbes of AdvantaClean, a natural disaster servicer.

Another quick tip is to try to move cars into a garage to avoid overturning because this can cause spilling of gasoline, and other substances to enter floodwaters.

According to the MDE, spills from overturned boats, cars and oil tanks can release petroleum products and contaminate not only the flood water but also groundwater reserves and drinking water.

Spills can cause significant damage to our environment and to humans health. It is vital to take the proper steps to prevent spills and cross contaminations.

According to AdvantaClean experts, homeowners often don’t have any proof of their belongings or the condition they were in before the storm. You should take photos of every room in your house as proof for the insurance company.