Maryland

Preparations continue for Donut Drop in Hagerstown

By:

Posted: Dec 31, 2018 01:17 PM EST

Preparations continue for Donut Drop in Hagerstown

HAGERSTOWN, Md. - Despite the rain, people are out setting up the stage for tonight's annual "Krumpe's Donut Drop" in city square.

The event kicks off at 5 p.m. with games, prizes, live performances and more! It will end around 7 p.m. with some fireworks.

Tune in tonight! WDVM will be there live to bring you the excitement. 

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS:
5 p.m. - Kid's Zone with games, crafts, coloring, balloons and other fun kid's activities.

5:30 p.m. - Live performances begin by Staff Infection on the square.

6 p.m. - Family Festivities: live music, kids activities and fun demonstrations from local businesses, free AC&T coffee & hot chocolate, popcorn, soup and Krumpe's Do-nuts to the first 5,000 people.

6:59 p.m. - Happy New Year's! The Krumpe's Donut Drop begins! 

7 p.m. - Fireworks and live music from Staff Infection

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News

Stay Connected