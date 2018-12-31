Preparations continue for Donut Drop in Hagerstown
HAGERSTOWN, Md. - Despite the rain, people are out setting up the stage for tonight's annual "Krumpe's Donut Drop" in city square.
The event kicks off at 5 p.m. with games, prizes, live performances and more! It will end around 7 p.m. with some fireworks.
Tune in tonight! WDVM will be there live to bring you the excitement.
SCHEDULE OF EVENTS:
5 p.m. - Kid's Zone with games, crafts, coloring, balloons and other fun kid's activities.
5:30 p.m. - Live performances begin by Staff Infection on the square.
6 p.m. - Family Festivities: live music, kids activities and fun demonstrations from local businesses, free AC&T coffee & hot chocolate, popcorn, soup and Krumpe's Do-nuts to the first 5,000 people.
6:59 p.m. - Happy New Year's! The Krumpe's Donut Drop begins!
7 p.m. - Fireworks and live music from Staff Infection
