Preparations continue for Donut Drop in Hagerstown

HAGERSTOWN, Md. - Despite the rain, people are out setting up the stage for tonight's annual "Krumpe's Donut Drop" in city square.

The event kicks off at 5 p.m. with games, prizes, live performances and more! It will end around 7 p.m. with some fireworks.

Tune in tonight! WDVM will be there live to bring you the excitement.

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS:

5 p.m. - Kid's Zone with games, crafts, coloring, balloons and other fun kid's activities.



5:30 p.m. - Live performances begin by Staff Infection on the square.



6 p.m. - Family Festivities: live music, kids activities and fun demonstrations from local businesses, free AC&T coffee & hot chocolate, popcorn, soup and Krumpe's Do-nuts to the first 5,000 people.



6:59 p.m. - Happy New Year's! The Krumpe's Donut Drop begins!



7 p.m. - Fireworks and live music from Staff Infection