Pre-pandemic water and sewer payments, fees to resume in Frederick County

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Frederick County officials announced that beginning July 1, 2021, pre-pandemic water and sewer payment will resume.

During the pandemic, the county waived all late fees and suspended all water disconnections to provide financial support to those who could not afford their water payments, however as the world reopens and we work towards a sense of normalcy.

The Frederick County Division of Water and Sewer Utilities will be operating as usual.

On August 16, water and sewer disconnections will resume if payments are not made, and the county will require late fee payments of a hundred dollars.

Also beginning on July 1, 2021, they will reinstate the 1% monthly interest charge on any delinquent water and sewer account balances.

“Our best piece of advice is to let residents know that if they are struggling financially, they can call us at any time to set up a customized payment plan or they are welcome to send in partial payments that we will apply to their account at any time,” said Tina Hafler, Divisional Finance Manager, Frederick County Division of Water and Sewer Utilities

The County also announced the mailing of late notices for past due accounts will resume.

More information can be found here; any questions should be directed to the Division of Water and Sewer Utilities billing department at 301-600-2354.