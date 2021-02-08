Power outage in Frederick

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — The City of Frederick announced a power outage that will be starting at around 8 p.m. This notice came from First Energy, and the outage is to replace a bad transformer in a manhole.

This outage will affect 70-75 people and will cover parts of East Church St., East 2nd and Market St. The release said that the outage will last around 60-90 minutes.

Any cars parked in Church Street Parking Garage will still be able to exit during this outage. The city said that more information will be shared as it comes from First Energy.