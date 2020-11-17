Potomac man charged in Harvard admissions scheme

POTOMAC, Md. (WDVM) — A Potomac, Maryland man is facing federal charges after allegedly spending millions of dollars to get his two sons admitted to Harvard.
61-year-old businessman Jie Zhao, who also went by Jack, and Harvard’s former head fencing coach Peter Brand were charged with conspiracy to commit federal programs bribery.
The United States Attorney’s Office in Massachusetts says back in 2012, Brand told Zhao that his sons “didn’t need to be good fencers to get in, but he needed a good incentive to recruit them.”
That’s when the payments from Zhao started flowing, with some going to charity, but other payments went toward cars, homes, renovations, and tuition payments for Brand’s son.
The payments totaled over $1.5 million. If convicted, the two face big fines and up to five years in prison.
- Montgomery County bill would remove resource officers from schools
- Multiple law enforcement agencies work to crack down on dangerous driving
- Police see rise in complaints against skateboarders, bicyclists in downtown area
- Walmart extending closing time to 11 p.m. at most stores
- Fatal officer-involved shooting reported in Montgomery County
WDVM on Facebook
WDVM on Twitter
LocalDVM iPhone App
LocalDVM Android App