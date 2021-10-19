Potomac Edison teaches electrical safety

WILLIAMSPORT, Md. (WDVM) — You can’t see, hear or smell electricity. That’s why Potomac Edison is working on a new way to teach first responders about electrical safety using a mobile van to demonstrate how to handle dangerous situations they might deal with on the job.

“There’s a lot of hazards out there — there’s trees, trees create downed lines, wind, ice storms, snow storms create downed power lines, car pole accidents,” said Darren Puffinburger, line supervisor at Potomac Edison.

The van includes live electrical wires, utility poles, and transformers to show what could happen if first responders aren’t careful when dealing with electricity.

It’s all part of the “Stop. Look. Live” safety initiative. which will work to teach about the dangers that can come with power lines and electrical equipment and how to avoid deadly scenarios.

“It’s really to get our message out to the general public about electrical safety and tips (on) how to remain safe around electricity,” Candy Webb Public Safety Consultant at FirstEnergy.

Potomac Edison plans to expand the number of demonstrations they provide to first responders as they continue to launch the Stop. Look. Live. initiative.

For more information about how to stay safe when dealing with electricity, you can visit their website.