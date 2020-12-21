Postal workers want the public to be cautious of mail theft

WASHINGTON, (WDVM) — With the holidays approaching many people are expecting last-minute Christmas packages from their online shopping, but postal service workers want to remind the public to be alert when expecting deliveries to avoid theft.

According to the United States Postal Inspection Service, since the pandemic began there has been an increase in mail theft and mail fraud.

Postal workers say with many people shopping online and contactless delivery in place oftentimes, people are letting their packages sit outside for hours, which leads to it gaining attention and can prompt someone to steal it.

Postal workers say to avoid these issues they recommend tracking your package and being home during the estimated arrival time.

“If you have a package that is of particular importance or value, we encourage you to use registered mail. With registered mail the package is tracked throughout the entire process in the mail stream and is highly secured,” said Brian Harris, Postal Inspector, U.S. Postal Inspection Service.

Postal workers say with the holidays approaching they want everyone to receive their packages, so if you can’t stay home and track your shipment, they recommend getting it sent to a postal facility and picking it up from there.