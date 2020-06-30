Post-high school education a factor in job market during pandemic, study says

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — A newly-released study shows higher education is playing an important role in the job market shaken by the pandemic.

Economists at the Federal Reserve Bank say of the 20 million Americans who lost a job during the public health crisis, more of them did not have a college education. The president of Hagerstown Community College says he is tracking the trend in the labor force and thinks the time is right to focus on acquiring marketable job skills.

“Its certainly critical for those that have been affected by this crisis,” says Dr. James Klauber, president of HCC. “They’ve lost their jobs, they’ve become displaced. Now is as good a time as any to retrain and get those wage skills so they can move into those highly skilled, high-wage, high-demand employment opportunities.”

And the report found jobs without a college degree often involve more physical contact and are less suitable for working remotely.

