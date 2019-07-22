Possible rabid raccoon found dead in Smithsburg

According to the Washington County Health Department, the symptoms of rabies are not always evident

SMITHSBURG, MD. (WDVM) — The Smithsburg Police Department was advised of a possibly rabid raccoon in the area of South Main Street.

According to Chief of Police Bruce DeGrange, the raccoon was found dead. Residents in the area are advised to check their pets for possible signs of exposure.

According to the Washington County Health Department, the symptoms of rabies are not always evident, and people should avoid interacting with wild animals and make sure their pets are vaccinated.

“What we recommend people keep an eye out for is any sort of unusual behavior on the part of the animal. It might be an animal that tends to be active in the evening or night that is out in the daylight. It’s an animal that is showing particular aggression or disorientation. Basically any behavior they are not particularly used to seeing in a specific species,” said Rod MacRae, with the Washington County Health Department.

Efforts are still underway to verify the animal’s condition.