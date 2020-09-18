Portion of Wesel Boulevard in Hagerstown to close until mid-November

A portion of Wesel Boulevard will be closed completely to vehicles and pedestrians starting on September 21st until mid-November.

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — A portion of Wesel Boulevard will be closed completely to vehicles and pedestrians starting on September 21st until mid-November.

Assistant City Engineer for the City of Hagerstown, Jim Bender, stated that the complete closure of the section of the road allows for the construction to be completed quickly and safely.

A one mile stretch of Wesel Boulevard from Wesel Storage Center to S. Burhans Boulevard will not be open to vehicles of any kind including emergency response vehicles. Bender called the closure a tough but calculated decision that was discussed by the city, Washington County, and North Point Development, the company building a number of warehouses on Wesel Boulevard.

The three entities have collectively contributed around $6 million dollars to the reconstruction project.

Bender explained that the project is not just a simple repaving of the roadway. The entire portion of the road will be excavated and then replaced with new pavement.

Bender also highlighted that some sections of Wesel Boulevard will only be operating as a single land roadway but one portion is just too narrow to allow for a safe working environment for the construction workers.

Bender stated that the construction would not be able to operate efficiently without closing the road.

“If they don’t need to keep traffic flowing through there, then there’s a lot of traffic control items like concrete jersey barriers and things that they would normally have to install to protect the traffic. If they don’t need to do that, then they have more room to work and it’s going to save time for them.”

He also stated that the city wants to minimize the impact that this closure will have on businesses in the area.