Frederick, Md. (WDVM) — In downtown Frederick, the return of Pop Up Dinner returned to the streets of Frederick.

The event started from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Market Street where streets were blocked by gates and police cars so residents can walk and dine outside. Since the start of the pandemic outdoor dining has been a success for restaurants here in Frederick and many employees and residents would love to see the continuation of the event.