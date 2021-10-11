UPDATE: Poolesville homeowner shoots man after attempted break-in

POOLESVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County Police are investigating a shooting that took place Monday morning in Poolesville.

Police said the shooting happened in the 18000 block of River Road around 9 a.m. They first responded to a call from a homeowner who said that a man was trying to break into his house. While on the phone, the homeowner shot at the man, killing him.

Police are currently investigating this shooting. They said this was an “isolated incident.”