Poolesville celebrates, honors service of local veterans

POOLESVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — Dozens of U.S. Military veterans and civilians gathered at Whalen Common Park in Poolesville to recognize Veteran’s Day on Wednesday.

Song, socialization and sincere tributes filled a short, but impactful tribute to local servicemen and women.

“It was really heartwarming to see everyone here today, given the conditions outside,” said U.S. Army veteran and event organizer Annette Howard.

American Legion Post 247 of Poolesville put on the event, giving veterans an opportunity to share their experiences and reflect on their time in the military.

“I look back and I can’t believe what I have accomplished,” said Howard.

“I think of duty. I think of service. I think of honor. I think of helping without expecting a reward,” said veteran Sean Ivusic, who served in the U.S. Navy and the U.S. Army Reserves.

Veteran of the United States Marine Corps Julien Singh said, “whether it’s two years or six years or 20, it’s giving up your life to the country.”

“When they talk about the team or being part of the brotherhood, or however they want to say it, it all comes down to the same thing. You’re part of the service. Everyone there is rooting for you and they want see you succeed,” said veteran Nick “Chief” Markoff, who served in the U.S. Navy.

Markoff said the big support coming from a small town like Poolesville meant a lot him.

“I’ll imagine we had more people here today than some of the bigger towns have for their ceremonies. This is Poolesville, and Poolesville is a special place on earth.”