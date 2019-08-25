Pollinator Palooza creates buzz in Boonsboro

The hope is that this event can help people understand the importance of nature and pollination.

BOONSBORO, M.d. (WDVM) — The agricultural center in Boonsboro had everyone buzzing over the weekend as it kicked off the “Pollinator Palooza”.

Hundreds of people filled the agricultural center to learn about pollinators and how to protect them. There were plenty of hands-on activities and garden tours.

Bee and butterfly specialists were out all day answering questions and teaching what they know.



“We try to plant native plants to attract the native butterflies to our garden and we have been successful with that,” Karen Greeley said, a master gardener.

Greeley says she has been working with this particular garden since 2014. Master gardeners do their best to keep the pollinator waystation blooming through spring, summer and fall for the migrating monarchs. There were three different types of caterpillars on display that will soon be making an impressive journey.



“These caterpillars are generation number five, and when these guys go into their chrysalis and come out, they will be the butterflies that will fly to Mexico and over winter,” Greeley said.

The pollination stations weren’t the only attractions at the event. There were over 40 trucks on display that were auctioned to help gain donations that go towards the agricultural center.

“We come out here to help raise money for the ag center this is six years we have been doing it. 1916 is the oldest one that’s here now up to 2000 right now,” Don Loden said, the president of old national pike antique truck association. Event organizers say the hope is that this event can help people understand the importance of nature and pollination.