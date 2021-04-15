Political landscape for Maryland 2022 already starting to take shape

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The Washington County Democratic Party is gearing up for next year’s statewide and local elections. It may be far off on the calendar, but the political parties are wasting no time getting ready.

The 2021 Maryland General Assembly has gone home. That means election season is gearing up.

The Washington County Democratic Central Committee has announced a new slate of members to prepare for the 2022 balloting across Maryland. Zane Poffenberger, David Richardson, Jr. Ladetra Robinson and Angela Batista will work with central committee chair Donna Brightman to recruit candidates and work for their election.

Mary Ann Keyser is active with the party in Washington County, knows all four committee members well. She touts their diversity to reflect the county’s electorate and says they all know the nuts and bolts of winning elections.

“We’re very very pleased with the diversity on the committee right now,” Keyser said, “and hoping that diversity will get us some candidates truly representative of the county.”

On the other end of the political spectrum, Washington County GOP chair Jerry DeWolf is focused on the sheriff’s race and is excited about the entry of Governor Larry Hogan’s commerce secretary, Kelly Schulz, a former member of the House of Delegates from Frederick County, in the Republican primary for governor next year.

“It’d also be terrific to have the Secretary Kelly Schultz as the first female governor of the State of Maryland,” said DeWolf, “breaking the glass ceilings and boundaries on that, a terrific thing for the Repubican Party and for the State of Maryland as well.”

To win public office at any level, Democrat Keyser knows how important that local foundation is.

“Politics starts at the grassroots,” said Keyser. “It starts with the kitchen table issues, with the everyday individual who has to get up and go to work, feed their kids, educate their children and keep their jobs.”

Schulz could face a primary challenge from former Maryland Lt. Governor, Michael Steele. Next year, Maryland will not only be electing a new governor but also casting votes for a U.S. Senate seat that will be up along with all the congressional seats and a host of offices at the county and local level.