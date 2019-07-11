Police: Unknown suspect shot at car in road rage incident

CUMBERLAND, Md. (WDVM) — The Maryland State Police Cumberland Barrack is investigating a road rage incident involving gunshots from Monday night.

Police said an unknown person allegedly fired two shots at a car driving northbound on Rt. 51 at Messick Road. There were no injuries reported, and the suspect drove away before troopers arrived at the scene around 9:30 p.m.

According to the current details of the investigation, the suspect’s car appeared to be a light blue/gray colored Chrysler 300, of a newer model. It also displayed unknown temporary registration.

The police can be reached at 301-729-2101 for tips and information on this incident.

