Police: Student stabbed outside of Montgomery Blair High School

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County Police said that a student was stabbed in the parking lot of Montgomery Blair High School on Monday morning.

Police responded around 10:01 a.m. The student had non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital. Both the victim and the suspect are students at Blair High School, and police said that both are juveniles.

Police said that while the suspect is not currently in custody, this was a contained incident and there is no active threat to the school.