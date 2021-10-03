Police still searching for suspect involved in Oxen Hill murder

Prince George’s County Police are still searching for the suspect who they say shot and killed a man in Oxen Hill back in early September.

OXEN HILL, Md. (WDVM) — Prince George’s County Police are still searching for the suspect who they say shot and killed a man in Oxen Hill back in early September.

Police are looking for 28-year-old Michael Woodruff of Washington D.C. who has been charged with the murder of 39-year-old Washington D.C. resident Robert Hall.

Police say Woodruff shot Hall during a dispute that happened shortly after 2 a.m. in the 800 block of Maury Ave. on Sept. 11th. Hall was pronounced dead on the scene after sustaining multiple gunshot wounds.

Woodruff is facing first and second-degree murder charges and other related charges according to the Prince George’s County Police Department.

Anyone with information about Woodruff’s whereabouts is asked to call the Prince George’s County Police Department at 301-516-2512. Anonymous tips can be made by calling 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).