Police seeking child sex offender, last seen in Baltimore County, Maryland

Maryland State Police are searching for registered child sex offender Anthony Lyvonne Howes, last seen in Nov. 2019.

PIKESVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — Police need the public’s help in finding a registered child sex offender wanted on additional sex abuse charges, who has been missing since November 2019.

Maryland State Police arrived at Anthony Lyvonne Howes’s home in Halethorpe, Maryland on Nov. 4, 2019, to arrest him on charges of sexually assaulting a minor. He was nowhere to be found.

The 51-year-old suspect also has an arrest warrant for providing false information while registering as a sex offender with the Baltimore County Police Department. Police said Howes is 6’1″ tall and weighs 255 lbs. He was last seen in Baltimore County.

Anyone with information on Howes’s whereabouts can either call or text the Maryland State Apprehension Team at 410-996-4837