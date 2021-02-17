Police seeking alleged auto body repair scammer

BETHESDA, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County Police are searching for a suspect involved in car dent repair scams in the Bethesda area between July and October of 2020. Authorities said in January 2021, officers began investigating reports of a dent repair scammer who was operating in commercial parking lots in the Bethesda area.

The suspect was identified as Archie Valdo Thompson, age 33. Police say Thompson was seen driving a white pickup truck. Detectives now have a warrant for his arrest for offenses including multiple counts of theft and malicious destruction of property as well as violation of County Code for operating a motor vehicle repair business without a license.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Archie Thompson is asked to call 2nd District Patrol Investigations Unit detectives at: 240-773-6726. If you believe you are a victim of Thompson’s fraud and have not yet reported the incident to police, please call detectives at: 240-773-6726.