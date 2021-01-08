Police seeking 3 suspects linked to armed robbery

WHEATON, Md. (WDVM) — Police are looking for three suspects linked to an armed robbery in Montgomery County.
Thursday night officers responded to the 13,000 block of Morningside Lane near Randolph Road. The victim said as she exited her vehicle she was approached by three suspects, armed with guns, assaulted her, and stole her purse before running off.
“One suspect displayed a handgun, takes her purse, a family member comes to her aid and is assaulted by the suspects and they steal his wallet as well,” said Rebecca Innocenti, Montgomery County Police Department
Police are still investigating the incident.
