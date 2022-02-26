LANHAM, Md. (WDVM) — Scammers are back at it again, targeting grandparents for large amounts of money.

Police are warning residents not to be the next victim. Authorities in Prince George’s County got three reports of grandparent scams in one month. The scammers were able to get thousands of dollars from their victims by making a call and pretending to be one of their grandchildren in serious trouble.

The scammer will also say the only way to get them out of trouble is by sending money as soon as possible, causing the victims to panic. The most recent victim is a woman in her 70’s. She said that when she got the call, it sounded like her grandson on the other end pleading for help.

“There is such urgency. They want you to keep acting, and acting, and acting and reacting. Don’t do that. Call somebody,” a woman who wanted to remain anonymous said.

If you recognize the suspect in these photos, please contact PGPD Financial Crimes Unit at 301-516-1464.