Police seek community input to improve relationships with Gaithersburg and Montgomery County residents

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — Police officials in Gaithersburg are turning to community members to brainstorm ways they can better serve their community.

Members of Gaithersburg City Police, Montgomery County Police, and community organizations like B.L.A.C or Building Leaders and Advancing Communities and S.H.I.F.T. or Social Heroes Inspiring Fair Treatment make up P.A.C.T. or Police and Community Together.

The group meets virtually every third Thursday to discuss topics that can improve the relationship between local police and community members.

Montgomery County Police Chief Marcus Jones was one of the panelists at the forum alongside Gaithersburg City Police Chief Mark Sroka, among other community leaders.

“To me, relationships is all about how we have effective law enforcement in this community and public safety,” Chief Jones explained. “And when we’re talking on both sides, we’re not talking at each other, we are actually listening to each other. That is the value.”

Some of the topics discussed in the meeting were mental health, domestic abuse, police stops, police policy, school resource officers and knowing your rights.