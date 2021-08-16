Police searching for suspects who stole a man’s car and dog at gunpoint

TEMPLE HILLS, Md. (WDVM) — Prince George’s County Police are searching for multiple suspects who stole a man’s S.U.V. and his dog just before 1 a.m. on Friday, August 13.

The carjacking happened on the 2300 block of Anvil Lane. The victim told officers multiple people ran up to his vehicle, pointed guns at him, and demanded that he give them the car. The suspects also demanded the victim’s two-year-old Straffordshire Terrier named Bella.

The victim’s carjacked vehicle is a black 2018 Acura MDX with Maryland tags 5DY8314.



If anyone has information about this case or may have seen Bella, they are asked to call 301-749-5064. P.G.P.D. is asking anyone who calls to refer to case 21-0036577.