Police searching for second suspect following crash involving stolen car, handgun

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — One man has been arrested after two individuals crashed a stolen car into a parked car in Hagerstown on Monday.

Officers with the Hagerstown Police Department responded to E. Baltimore Street and S. Mulberry Street after 911 calls that said there was a man with a gun on the scene. Police noted that one of the cars had been reported stolen earlier in the day.

18-year-old Tyquan Parker of Washington, D.C. was arrested for possession of the stolen car.

Police later found another involved car after bystanders said that a person with a gun had parked it away from the location of the crash and fled. Police checked the car and saw the gun inside of it. Surveillance cameras pinpointed 17-year-old Dalton Rampula of Hagerstown as the suspect with the gun.

Rampula has been charged as an adult and is not yet in custody. Anyone with any information about his whereabouts is asked to contact police at 240-313-4345.