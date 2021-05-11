Police searching for raccoon responsible for two attacks in Rockville

If anyone spots the animal Rockville immediately dial 9-1-1 or the Rockville City Police Department at 240-314-8900

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — A rabid raccoon is on the loose after attacking a child and dog at two different parks in Rockville.

Rockville City Police are searching for the raccoon as there have been several reports of spotting since the attacks. The raccoon bit a 22-month-old child who was playing at the Kinship Park on North Washington Street Monday morning. Another report then came in for a dog who had been bitten not far in College Gardens Park.

The child was immediately taken to the hospital for vaccinations and the dog has been treated and remains in quarantine. The animal is showing aggressive behavior, and if you find yourself in close contact, use an object as a barrier to keep it away.

“Do not approach the animal, do not try to feed the animal, or attempt to capture it yourself, at this point we’ll let the animal control professionals attempt to capture the animal,” said spokeswoman Andrea Escher.

Police say the raccoon was last seen on Beale Avenue. If anyone spots the animal in Rockville, police say you should immediately dial 911 or call the Rockville City Police Department at 240-314-8900.