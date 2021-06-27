Police searching for armed suspect involved in assault near University of Maryland, College Park

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) — Police in Prince George’s County are looking for a suspect involved in an assault with a weapon near the University of Maryland College Park campus.

At around 2 o’clock on Sunday afternoon, University of Maryland Police sent out a community alert warning people of a suspect on the loose after a reported assault with a weapon on the 9100 block of Baltimore Avenue. The off-campus assault happened just over a mile from the campus.

The suspect is described as a man with curly hair, wearing a black shirt and blue Under Armour shorts, and is armed with a handgun.

He was last seen heading southbound on Baltimore Avenue.

UMPD has since turned the investigation over to the Prince George’s County Police Department.