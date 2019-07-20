Police searching for a suspect after shots fired into moving vehicle

Maryland

HAGERSTOWN, M.d. (WDVM) — Police are searching for a suspect after shots were fired in Hagerstown on Saturday afternoon.

The Hagerstown Police Department says multiple shots were fired on the corner of E. Washington Street and N. Locust Street. Investigators combed the area for shell casings and evidence.

The police department says a traffic camera captured the suspect shooting multiple rounds at a moving vehicle. They believe this was not a random act and the victims were targeted. So far no injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

