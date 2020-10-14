Police search for suspect in July shooting

The Frederick Police Department is asking for the public’s helping in locating Nathaniel Julius. Julius is wanted in connection to a July 16th shooting.

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — After months of investigation, a suspect has been identified in a July shooting in Frederick.

The Frederick Police Department says an arrest warrant has been issued for 22-year-old Nathaniel Julius.

Julius is wanted on assault and reckless endangerment charges in connection to the July 16 shooting along the 100 block of Key Parkway. Police responded to the area at about 6:20 p.m. and found a male victim with life-threatening gunshot wounds. The victim has since survived his injuries.

Now investigators are asking for information to locate Julius.

“We’re looking for tips on Mr. Nathaniel Julius’ whereabouts so we can serve this arrest warrant,” explained Lt. Kirk Henneberry, commander of the criminal investigations division. “It could be a danger for other people down the road– if somebody’s brazen enough to shoot someone in daylight, we want to get that person in custody as soon as possible.”

Detectives believe Julius escaped the Frederick area after the shooting, heading south towards Montgomery County.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 301-600-2102. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact the department’s tip lines: voicemail at 301-600-TIPS (8477), text message at 240-674-TIPS (8477), or email at fpdcrimetip@frederickmdpolice.org.