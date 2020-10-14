Police search for suspect in attempted robbery of cash checking business

The Montgomery County Police Department released surveillance video that shows a suspect’s attempt to rob a cash checking business in Silver Spring.

Police says the suspect fired a gun at the ceiling of the business before escaping

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — Detectives are searching for a man who attempted to rob a check-cashing business in Silver Spring.

According to the Montgomery County Police Department, a man described as about six feet tall, skinny, and with a light complexion was seen on surveillance video outside La Chiquita Express, located at 632 University Boulevard East Friday night.

Detectives say the suspect approached a man from behind and with a gun to his back, ordered him to walk inside the business.

Once inside the building, the suspect screamed at employees to hand over money, officers say, before firing his gun at the ceiling and escaping without any cash.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Crimes Division at 240-773-5100. Those who wish to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477) or submit a Crime Solvers tip online or via the app.