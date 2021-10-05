Police search for suspect in armed robbery at Gaithersburg 7-Eleven store

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County Police are looking for a suspect in an armed robbery at a Gaithersburg 7-Eleven store last week.

Photo courtesy of Montgomery County Police

Police say the person in the above photo came into the 7-Eleven on Allied Place in Montgomery Village just before noon on Thursday, Sept. 30 hiding a handgun in his yellow sweatshirt.

Officers say he went up to the counter and pointed the gun at an employee, demanding cash from the register. The suspect took the money and a few things from the store and ran off.

If you know anything at all about what happened, MCPD is asking you to call the Major Crimes Division at 240-773-5070.