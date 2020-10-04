POLICE: Rockville man steals car, tries to run over MCPD officer

FAIRLAND, Md. (WDVM) — A Rockville, Md. man faces a slew of charges after he allegedly lead Montgomery County Police officers on a chase through the Fairland area.

Locals called in reports of a man walking around their neighborhood checking to see if car doors were locked in the early hours of Sept. 30.

Police responded to the area and stopped 22-year-old Ahmad Sulaiman while he was allegedly driving too fast without his headlights on.

Police say when they tried to stop him and eventually got of out their cruisers, the 22 year old accelerated toward an officer.

Luckily, the officer was able to get out of the way before the car crashed into a tree. That car turned out to be stolen.

They were able to arrest and charge Sulaiman with assault, motor vehicle theft and possession of counterfeit currency.